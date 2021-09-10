NADRA introduces contactless biometric verification services

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced contactless biometric verification services for the banking and payments industry in Pakistan. The new App will facilitate potential account holders to register their biometrics by using smart phones at home.By capitalizing on technical advancements, NADRA has developed the service on the request of SBP. With the advent of this service, Pakistan will become one of the first countries in the world to implement this advanced technology on a national level.