NADRA introduces contactless biometric verification services

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced contactless biometric verification services for the banking and payments industry in Pakistan. The new App will facilitate potential account holders to register their biometrics by using smart phones at home.By capitalizing on technical advancements, NADRA has developed the service on the request of SBP. With the advent of this service, Pakistan will become one of the first countries in the world to implement this advanced technology on a national level.
RAWALPINDI: A drug court awarded a proprietor of a chemist shop to six years rigorous imprisonment and imposed...
ISLAMABAD: In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for promoting taxation culture in the country, a...
LAHORE: Punjab government has decided increasing share of the local governments from the property tax by 10 percent to...
LAHORE: A preliminary probe into alleged incident of harassment at Govt MAO College has recommended proper inquiry and...
LONDON: The biggest challenges facing Afghanistan under the Taliban rule are governance and performance delivery in...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has dismissed a petition of the sugarcane growers against the appointment of technical...