ECP defaulter of Nadra, PAC told

ISLAMABAD: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday was informed that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was a defaulter of over Rs47 million of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) for using the RTS software in the general election of 2018.

The PAC held its meeting with Rana Tanveer Hussain in the chair. Audit paras related to Interior Ministry and its attached departments for the year 2019-20 were examined. The PACs committee also sought the details of cost and receipts of Corona vaccination certificate while directing for the reducing the fee for provision of vaccination certificate from Rs100 to Rs25.

The PAC decided to write a letter to be written to Finance Ministry should be to deduct the amount from the funds of the ECP and give it to Nadra and also asked the Election Commission to ensure the payment of Rs47 million.