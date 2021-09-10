Misuse of tax laws: FTO directs FBR to re-evaluate 103 tax credit cases

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman has directed the Federal Board of Revenue to re-evaluate the record of 103 tax credit cases from 2014 to 2021 after the Tax Ombudsman detected systematic maladministration and gross misuse of tax credit regime.
An investigation initiated by the FTO revealed glaring misuse and manipulation of tax credit regime as the authorities allowed undue tax credit to taxpayer companies formed as new industrial undertakings without laying down any standard operating procedures for such credit allowance.
As per section 65D of the Income Tax Ordinance, tax credit is admissible equal to 100pc of the income tax payable on income arising from new industrial undertaking for a period of five years. However, it was observed that the income returns filed by the taxpayer companies turned into assessment orders under Section 120(1)(b) of the ordinance.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed Thursday that the Ministry of Housing and Works was constructing...
KARACHI: Professor Zulfiqar Bhutta of the Aga Khan University and the Hospital for Sick Children has been awarded...
LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau Lahore Thursday grilled PMLN leader Javed Latif in an investigation into the...
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman has directed the Federal Board of Revenue to re-evaluate the record of 103 tax...
ISLAMABAD: The legal fraternity representative bodies Thursday termed formation of proposed Pakistan Media Development...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said the government wanted such a media law that...