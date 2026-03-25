Angelina Jolie's uncle, songwriter Chip Taylor, passes away at 86

Music legend Chip Taylor, who was Angelina Jolie's beloved uncle, famous for writing the 'Angel of the Morning' song, passed away at the age of 86.

The American songwriter and singer's death news was announced by Grammy-winning producer Billy Vera on his social media.

The producer penned down a heartbreaking post after meeting his pal for the final time.

He began, "With great sadness I announce the passing of my old friend and songwriting mentor, Chip Taylor last night in hospice."

Billy went on to mention the hit songs by Chip, noting, "We and I wrote some good ones: ‘Make Me Belong To You,’ (Barbara Lewis), 'Storybook Children’ (BV & Judy Clay, Nancy Sinatra): 'Papa Come Quick (Bonnie Raitt)."

Allan Jones, who is also a musician, also paid an honor in memory of Chips, writing, "RIP Chip Taylor, who's just died at 86. Among many other songs, he wrote Wild Thing, Angel Of The Morning, and Anyway That You Want Me. He played Twickenham Exchange a few years ago, accompanied by John Platiana, for many years Van Morrison's guitarist."

"It was memorable not only for a lot of great songs, but Taylor's vast repertoire of extraordinary and hilarious anecdotes, which took up a generous portion of an unforgettable set. The man could certainly tell a story as well as he could write a song," Allan added.

Chips was also the uncle of actor James Haven.

The late songwriter's death news came after two days, marking his 86th birthday. The cause of death is yet to be revealed.