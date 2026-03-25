Khloe Kardashian claims she was ‘spread on thin ice’ due to ex husband Lamar Odom
Khloe Kardashian talks about behind the scenes scenario of her reality show with Lamar Odom
Khloe Kardashian admits she did not have a say in ex husband, Lamar Odom’s reality show.
The mother-of-two reveals in new docuseries Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, that the NBA player urged her to participate in a spin off of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s’
Speaking about their E! reality show, titled Khloé & Lamar, the former Lakers member said: “Now I’m already Lamar Odom, and I’m just watching how she lives and their lifestyle. I’m like, ‘I know this is where I wanna be.’ Like, ‘This is how I wanna live.’ ” He said it felt like “a power trip,” combining the “Laker power” and “Kardashian power.”
“But I wasn’t really ready for all that power,” he confessed.
“Khloé & Lamar was not my idea,” Kardashian said. “Khloé & Lamar was led very much by Lamar.”
The Good American founder explained: “I was spread really thin. I also didn’t really want it to jeopardize the family brand, which was Keeping Up at the time. I thought there were so many Kardashian shows.”
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