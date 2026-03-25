Khloe Kardashian claims she was ‘spread on thin ice’ due to ex husband Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian admits she did not have a say in ex husband, Lamar Odom’s reality show.

The mother-of-two reveals in new docuseries Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, that the NBA player urged her to participate in a spin off of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s’

Speaking about their E! reality show, titled Khloé & Lamar, the former Lakers member said: “Now I’m already Lamar Odom, and I’m just watching how she lives and their lifestyle. I’m like, ‘I know this is where I wanna be.’ Like, ‘This is how I wanna live.’ ” He said it felt like “a power trip,” combining the “Laker power” and “Kardashian power.”

“But I wasn’t really ready for all that power,” he confessed.

“Khloé & Lamar was not my idea,” Kardashian said. “Khloé & Lamar was led very much by Lamar.”

The Good American founder explained: “I was spread really thin. I also didn’t really want it to jeopardize the family brand, which was Keeping Up at the time. I thought there were so many Kardashian shows.”