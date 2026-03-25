Miley Cyrus gets candid about Hannah Montana era impact on her family

Miley Cyrus gets honest about the Hannah Montana era in special streams on Disney+

Miley Cyrus's much-awaited on-screen reunion with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, with whom she once shared an estranged relationship, had finally become a reality.

The emotional full-circle moment happened during the Hannah Montana 20th-anniversary special.

Looking back, the Flowers hitmaker acknowledged the show's strong impact not only on her career but also on her family.

“I don’t know if our reality would be the same without the show, for better or for worse,” she gets candid on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast. “No family really gets to experience what we had.”

On Billy Ray Cyrus's appearance, Cyrus shares, “I’m really excited for him to be here,” she says, adding, “When my dad and I are good… people, they feel better.”

While in an excitement frenzy, the father-daughter duo blasted fans back to nostalgia by recreating the iconic Hannah Montana home in a special tribute on Disney+.

“Every detail is as it was — except for you and me,” the 33-year-old says, adding, “Well, I’m glad you were the dad."

In a moment of full warmth, Cyrus re-creates a moment that captures the duo's bond: their famous on-screen handshake.

"This was meant for us. We went and did our handshake; we sang together," she shares.

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary special is streaming on Disney+.