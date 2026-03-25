Daniel Radcliffe says fatherhood pushed him to make life-changing decision

Daniel Radcliffe has made a surprising revelation about what led to him finally quitting smoking.

In a recent interview with Vulture, the Harry Potter star revealed that becoming a father was the turning point that led him to quit smoking after two decades.

Radcliffe, who shares a son with partner Erin Drake, admitted that he had been a heavy smoker for around 20 years. "I have just quit smoking — not 'just' anymore, but I'm going to talk about it, because I would like to mention this book to anybody who's interested in quitting smoking," he said.

Adding, "I smoked for 20 years pretty heavily, and I was never even thinking about quitting, and then shortly after having my son, the intrusive thoughts of my own death really helped as an incentive to quit."

Radcliffe went on to add, "I was given this book that I had been told about many, many years ago called The Easy Way to Quit Smoking, by Alan Carr. It may not work for everybody, but it really worked for me."

Previously, Daniel Radcliffe also admitted to WSJ Magazine that he has become pretty serious about fitness.

He said, "I do weights, circuit training, cardio. I don’t look like a person who would be a fitness freak, but I’m pretty intense about it."

"I feel like I’m a cliché of a former alcoholic or anyone who had any kind of addictive personality and then switched that addiction to being about the gym," Radcliffe added.