Travis Kelce adorably reacts to Taylor Swift's photo before Chiefs deal

The first person in Travis Kelce's mind is his fiance Taylor Swift.

Before the NFL star signed his $12M contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, the 36-year-old athlete took a moment to give a sweet nod to the 'Opalite' hitmaker while he was in the halls of Arrowhead Stadium.

A clip filmed by the Chiefs, in which the tight end, can be seen walking past frame photos of the big events held in the Arrowhead Stadium, including one of Taylor from her Eras Tour.

He said with a smile on his face, "Home sweet home!"

When Taylor's framed photo came in front of Travis from her performance at the event, Travis apparently mumbled, "Hey sweetie, how are you?"

Later in the video, Travis can be seen signing his contract and showing all the behind-the-scenes rituals.

Travis also expressed his excitement for his return to his team after a brief break.

"It's exciting times and I'm just ready to get back into the team uniform," Travis gushed.

Travis’s pal and the Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, called him over a video call and gave special shout-out.

"Congrats man," Patrick said to Travis, who then shows off his facial hair in the video.

"With the beard too?" Patrick said with a laugh.

He added, "I just wanted to call to say congratulations. I know you've got stuff going on."