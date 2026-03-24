Photo: Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on real origins of show 'Khloe & Lamar'

Khloe Kardashian has pulled back the curtains on the origins of her reality series.

Speaking in the upcoming documentary series The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, Kardashian revealed that her reality series Khloé & Lamar was in fact pitched by Lamar Odom, her then husband.

Reportedly, at that time, she had reservations about the project because she did not want to add another show to her plate.

"Khloé & Lamar was not my idea. Khloé & Lamar was led very much by Lamar," she began.

"I was spread really thin."

"I also didn't really want it to jeopardise the family brand, which was (Keeping Up with the Kardashians) at the time," she added.

"I thought there were so many Kardashian shows."

Despite Khloe’s concerns, the former NBA player was reportedly dedicated to creating his own platform.

"This is how I wanna live," Odom said in the documentary of witnessing the Kardashian fame up close.

For those unversed, the former pair tied the knot on September 27, 2009, only to split after seven years.