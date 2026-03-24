Miley Cyrus reveals what she really thinks about 'Hannah Montana' look

Miley Cyrus reveals what she really thinks about ‘Hannah Montana’ wig

Miley Cyrus is looking back at her Hannah Montana transformation after two decades.

In a recent chat with People at the Los Angeles premiere of the Disney+ 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special,' the 'Flowers' singer articulated her opinions about the blonde wig she wore for the titular character.

Mentioning the hairpiece she specifically wore during the first installment of the Disney series, Miley said, "There's been a lot of commentary about the wig, even though I'm not as harsh of a critic about season 1 wig."

The 33-year-old singer continued, "I think it was pretty good for what we were working with."

Elsewhere during the conversation, Miley opened up about the advice she would give her younger self, who played the role of a teen in the drama who was living a double life.

"I just would want her to enjoy and have fun because it's a lot of work, but it's also worth it," Miley shared.

At the premiere, Miley donned a T-shirt with a black and white picture of her role as Hannah Montana and paired it with a beaded dress. She completed her look with Blonde locks and silver jewelry.

The 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' is airing on Disney and Disney+, premired in March 24.