Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake hit a rough patch over his ‘moaning & griping’: ‘He won’t stop!’

Justin Timberlake’s days since 2024 are rumored to have been overtaken by the circulating video of his DWI arrest and it seems constant talk about this 19-minute clip is doing more harm than good to his partner, Jessica Biel.

News of this has been brought to light in a report by Star magazine. According to their findings, the video in which he’s being taken into custody has been soul crushing for him.

The same source even went as far as to explain, “Justin knew the footage would go viral, which is why he fought so hard to have it sealed. So the fact he couldn’t pull that off is soul crushing.”

All in all its “utterly humiliating” the insider admitted before adding that even his day-to-day life is now “totally consumed” by what he says is the ‘injustice’ of it all.

The insider also admits, “saying he was persecuted and singled out for being famous, which is laughable as the cops didn’t even know who he was at first!”

As for where his wife is concerned, though, things are not landing right because while Biel is said to be “sympathetic to a degree,” the fact of the matter is that “she only has so much bandwidth for his moaning and griping.”

As for what the consequences were, Timberlake ended up processed on a lesser charge of driving while ability impaired but since then he “heaps all his frustrations and anxieties on everyone around him.”

“Of course, Jessica’s the one who suffers most in all this because she has to be around Justin and his horrible moods.” All in all while the insider admits, Biels’ love for him is still there and she ‘hates’ the thought of “breaking up their family” considering the logistics of a divorce would be nothing short of “traumatizing.” The source adds, “but when he’s acting like this, it makes it harder than ever for her to argue with the many folks in their world who don’t understand why she’s not had the courage to walk away.”