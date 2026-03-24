'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' absolutely wild views on trailer leave fans in frenzy

The 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer hits the 1 billion views milestone in 4 days

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is yet to hit the theatres. Still, it has left Hollywood and fans alike stunned by smashing records and creating one of its own in just 4 days.



Return of the Web-Slinger, Spidey hero, raked in over 1 billion in record time, catapulting the teaser to become the first movie trailer ever to reach such an incredible milestone.

But that is not the only record the Tom Holland Spider-Man teaser has created.

According to WaveMetric, the trailer has passed 1 billion views, turning it into the most-watched movie teaser of all time.

The power of Holland as Peter Parker was put on display when the Brand New Day trailer hit a whopping 718.6 million views in the first 24 hours.

To put that into perspective, Deadpool & Wolverine clocked 365 million views in the first day, and even the hotly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI reached 475 million views in 24 hours.

After only eight hours, the trailer had already clocked 373 million views worldwide, enough to make history before the day was even over.

Meanwhile, Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is facing a new kind of challenge after a spell by Doctor Strange wipes out his identity from people's minds.

With him, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are making a return, along with a newcomer, Sadie Sink. But old heavyweights from Marvel are also set to reprise their roles. Mark Ruffalo and Jon Bernthal, for example.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day rolls out in theatres on July 31.