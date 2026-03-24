Bad news for 'Punisher' lovers in 'Daredevil: Born Again' season two
'Punisher' fans had been given a hint about Frank Castle's status in the 'Daredevil: Born Again' season
Punisher has a huge fanbase among Marvel fans. His gritty team-up with Hell's Kitchen's blind hero, Daredevil, is especially liked by them.
But as season two is approaching fast, there have been speculations about whether the duo will appear on the silver screen again.
However, it is bad news for the gun-blazing Frank Castle's fans. Though it has not come from the horse's mouth. Yet, a star closely associated with the show confirms it.
Punisher, who is fiercely loyal to his friends and family and a menace to his enemies, will not be part of Daredevil: Born Again season two.
This was first hinted at by Sana Amanat, who served as the show's executive producer.
But fans at the time called it a typical misdirection by Marvel to leave them off-balance, believing the studio was packing a surprise for them.
But all the hopes for Punisher featuring in season two hit a dead end when Vincent D’Onofrio, who portrays the notorious Kingpin, dropped the bombshell in his recent interview.
In his typical Wilson Fisk style, he shares that a scheduling clash is the reason Bernthal will miss season two action.
By scheduling clash, D’Onofrio points to the Punisher actor busy headlining his special, set to arrive on May 12, and joining hands with web-slinger hero in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
“If Jon wasn't busy making his own hour-long Punisher film and hanging with that insect, we would have wanted him to join us in season 2 for sure,” he commented.
Daredevil: Born Again season two will drop on March 24 on Disney+.
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