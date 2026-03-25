Alexandra Grant reveals what pushed her to deny Keanu Reeves wedding speculations

Alexandra Grant reveals what pushed her to deny Keanu Reeves wedding buzz

Alexandra Grant is spilling the reason why she clapped back at her and Keanu Reeves secret wedding rumors.

The 52-year-old, who has been dating the 61-year-old actor for seven years, took to her social media back in September to shut down the marriage speculation.

Grant shared the rumors were wild and she wanted to put a break on them, via People.

"I couldn't take it anymore!" she admitted laughingly. "I was like, Ok, we're going to do this thing, and that's going to stop it. And I have to say, for the most part, it did."

After the rumors spread like a wild fire, fans and friends were reaching out to her to wish her well.

"Our main goal was to have people stop congratulating us," Grant noted.

She explained, "It was like, thank you so much, and we really love each other, but we're not married. Like, how many times can you say that in a day? So I just wanted the truth out there. It's like Palmolive; sometimes you put in one drop, and all the grease goes away.

"So that was my hope, and it worked," Grant added.

Keanu and Grant made their debut as a couple in 2019 at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles,