Pak volleyball players clear both Covid tests in Japan

KARACHI: Pakistan volleyball team members cleared both Covid tests on arrival and before breakfast on Thursday and are set to feature in the 21st Asian Men’s Seniors Volleyball Championship which will begin in Chiba from September 12.

According to sources, the team landed in Tokyo Wednesday evening after a tiresome journey and spent almost three hours at the airport to complete documentation. The team members were tested at the airport for Covid.

Sources said that some applications were downloaded on their cell phones to help government officials keep track of their location and their health.

“Each day they will get a call and will be asked about their health,” a team source told ‘The News’.

Sources said that the Japanese government is very careful about Covid.

Sources said that all competing teams have been boarded at separate floors in the hotel and there is no interaction possible among the teams.

“Every player has been allotted a separate room and there is no dining together. Each player gets disposable meal boxes and eats in his own room,” a source said.

Despite a tough journey via Ethiopia and rigorous engagement at the Tokyo airport, Pakistani players did some practice on Thursday morning.

“Yes, the team did good practice today and the boys were very happy and took keen interest in training,” a source said.