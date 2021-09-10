Resolution in PA for cut in vaccination certificate fee

LAHORE:PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt has tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly on Thursday demanding reduction in the fee of corona vaccination certificate by Nadra. Hina Pervaiz demanded that the fee of certificate of corona vaccination by Nadra should be fixed at Rs 25 per person. “Presently Nadra is charging Rs 100 per certificate which is too much for poor citizens,” she said in the resolution adding if a family of eight persons got corona vaccination, they have to pay Rs 800.
LAHORE:A delegation of Country Garden Mangio Environmental Group of China called on Provincial Minister for Local...
LAHORE:Haleeb Foods Limited, a pioneer dairy and beverages processor in Pakistan, has recently joined hands with...
LAHORE:Deputy Commissioner Lahore Omer Sher Chattha on Thursday visited different areas of the city and inspected the...
LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister KPK Abdul Karim Tordher lauded the Punjab govt’s Cluster Development...
Islamabad:The biodiversity rich Margalla Hills National Park thriving with diverse species of flora and fauna has...
LAHORE: The Children’s Literature Festival , the flagship programme of Idara-e-Taleem-o-Agahi , organised a Young...