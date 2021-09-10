Resolution in PA for cut in vaccination certificate fee

LAHORE:PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt has tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly on Thursday demanding reduction in the fee of corona vaccination certificate by Nadra. Hina Pervaiz demanded that the fee of certificate of corona vaccination by Nadra should be fixed at Rs 25 per person. “Presently Nadra is charging Rs 100 per certificate which is too much for poor citizens,” she said in the resolution adding if a family of eight persons got corona vaccination, they have to pay Rs 800.