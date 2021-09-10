Two killed, four wounded in separate incidents

Two people were killed and four others injured in separate incidents on Thursday. According to police, 33-year-old Muhammad Khan, son of Abdul Ghaffar, was stabbed to death by a man during a clash at a hotel in Lines Area. Khan, who worked at the hotel, died on the spot from stab wounds to the chest. The body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

In another incident, 28-year-old Rauf Baloch was shot and killed in the Mewa Shah graveyard in Pak Colony. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital. Police said the incident apparently took place over a personal enmity.

Separately, two people were wounded in a firing incident in Gulshan-e-Maymar Janjal Goth. The victims were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where they were identified as Saddam Hussain, 30, and Abdul Wajid, 22. Police said the incident took place during a clash between two groups.

In Orangi Town, Hammad, 18, son of Ashfaq, was wounded after a stray bullet hit him. He was taken to the ASH for medical treatment. Moreover, Manzur Hussain, 45, son of Ali Hassan, was wounded for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Gulshan-e-Maymar. He was taken to the ASH for medical treatment.