Three people die in mishaps

Three people died in separate accidents in parts of the city on Thursday. A young man died of electrocution while doing some electric work at a house in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area. He died on the spot. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Irfan, son of Hussain. Police said his family took his body with them without allowing medico-legal formalities.
Separately, a labourer died after falling off an under-construction building in the Gizri area. The body was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. the labourer was later identified as 50-year-old Afzal, son of Gul Azam.
In another mishap, a fisherman died after he was stuck in a fishing net during fishing in the Docks area. He was identified as Ali Akbar, 50, son of Haji Usman.
