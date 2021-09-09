ABBOTTABAD: Founder president of Adventure Foundation Pakistan Brig ( Retd) Jan Nadir Khan has passed away after protracted illness here on Wednesday. He was 97.
His Namaz-e-Janaza was held at the ground of Government College, Abbottabad, which was attended by people from all walks of life.
Later, he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard. Brig (Retd) Jan Nadir was the most respected personality of the area and contributed a lot during his life. He was a founder member of SOS village Dhodial and devoted his life for the welfare and expansion of SOS. He remained Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and President Kohistan Development Board.
MARDAN: Narcotics Eradication Team seized drugs in a raid while two persons were arrested with illegal arms in...
PESHAWAR: The 23rd meeting of Khyber Medical University ’s Academic Council was held under the chairmanship of...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Railways with the support of the district administration launched an operation in Board Bazaar to...
ABBOTTABAD: The Makhnial Tahafuz Movement is holding a protest rally outside the National Press Club in Islamabad...
MANSEHRA: Tehsil municipal administrator Balakot, Sikandar Mansoor, has issued notices to many contractors to deposit...
LANDIKOTAL: Residents on Wednesday blocked Pak-Afghan Highway in Landikotal subdivision of Khyber tribal district to...