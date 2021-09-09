ABBOTTABAD: Founder president of Adventure Foundation Pakistan Brig ( Retd) Jan Nadir Khan has passed away after protracted illness here on Wednesday. He was 97.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was held at the ground of Government College, Abbottabad, which was attended by people from all walks of life.

Later, he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard. Brig (Retd) Jan Nadir was the most respected personality of the area and contributed a lot during his life. He was a founder member of SOS village Dhodial and devoted his life for the welfare and expansion of SOS. He remained Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and President Kohistan Development Board.