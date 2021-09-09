Woman found dead

HARIPUR: A woman was found dead in her room in Beer Union Council, police said on Wednesday.

The officials of the Beer Police Station quoted the family sources as saying that Yusra Bibi, 32, had been living with her parents after getting divorced from her husband about seven years back.

On Wednesday morning when Bibi failed to turn up for breakfast, her parents broke into her bedroom and found her dead. Her parents believed she had committed suicide by consuming some poisonous stuff.

However, according to police, the doctors, who conducted the autopsy, claimed that the body carried marks of torture. The police registered a case and started an investigation into the reasons behind the death of the woman.