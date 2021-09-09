Accountability courts in Punjab to have seven new judges

LAHORE: Accountability courts in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan will have new judges next week.

With the appointment of new judges, hearing of references in these courts will accelerate and can be held on a daily basis. Two days ago, the chief justice of the Lahore High Court had ordered posting of seven district and sessions judges to accountability courts in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

According to a Lahore High Court notification, Raja Qamaruz Zaman has been posted to Rawalpindi Accountability Court No 1, Ali Nawaz to Rawalpindi Accountability Court No 3, Tariq Mahmood Bajwa to Multan Accountability Court No 2, Naseem Ahmad Virk to Lahore Accountability Court No 2, Malik Ali Zulqernain Awan to Lahore Accountability Court No 3, Sajid Ali to Lahore Accountability Court No 5 and Azizullah Lahore Accountability Court No 6.