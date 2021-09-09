World Physical Therapy Day is observed at Isra Institute

KARACHI: Annually World Physical Therapy Day is observed today at Isra Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences.

Honourable Prof. Dr. Umer Kazi (Pro Vice Chancellor (HS) Isra University Karachi campus graced the occasion as Cheif Guest.A poster competition among students was also held. Jury under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rafique, Principal, Al-Tibri Medical College & Isra Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences, awarded shields and certificates among the participants.

Globally, 8th September is a day to raise awareness about physiotherapists who play a vital role in keeping people active and healthy. The special day gives people the opportunity to thank physical therapists for their hard work and contribution to the lives of people and to the medical field as well.