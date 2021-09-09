Wahab inaugurates Bagh-e-Rustam Family Park in Clifton

Administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday inaugurated Bagh-e-Rustam Family Park in Clifton.

On directives of Wahab, who is also a spokesperson for the Sindh government, the renovation of the park in a short span of time. While talking to the media after the inauguration ceremony, the administrator said that his intention was to serve Karachi as the citizens did not have a good impression of the KMC. "I also had an excuse to cry but I tried to make the institution stand on its feet." In answer to a question, he said the municipal tax was levied by merging different types of taxes.

The KMC could not even achieve 78 per cent of the tax target in the past years. He said over Rs8 billion had been set aside for Karachi and 200 new buses would soon be running on the streets of Karachi. “Why should we go to the bitter side? We must work for the development of the city. This city earns for the whole country,” he stressed.

With the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and MQM, the traders sometimes criticised the Sindh government. Replying to a question, Wahab said they were ready to hold the LB polls. "The Sindh government has written a letter to the parliament against the Council of Common Interests. The double standard towards the provincial government should be stopped,” he said.