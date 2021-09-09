Covid kills 43 more, infects another 1,210 in Sindh

Forty-three more people have died due to Covid-19 and 1,210 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 7,073 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Wednesday that 19,945 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,210 people, or 6.1 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 5,680,000 tests, which have resulted in 440,980 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 48,412 people across the province are currently infected: 47,554 are in self-quarantine at home, 43 at isolation centres and 815 at hospitals, while 718 patients are in critical condition, of whom 65 are on life support.

He added that 1,126 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 385,495, which shows the recovery rate to be 87.4

per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,210 fresh cases of Sindh, 617 (or 51 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 239 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 168 from District South, 84 from District Central, 56 from District Malir, 36 from District West and 34 from District Korangi.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 173 new cases, Badin 50, Thatta 47, Matiari 36, Shaheed Benazirabad 33, Tharparkar 31, Tando Muhammad Khan 30, Umerkot 27, Dadu 24, Mirpurkhas 21, Tando Allahyar 17, Jamshoro 15, Sukkur 10, Ghotki and Kashmore nine each, Larkana five, Khairpur and Sanghar two each, and Naushehroferoze and Shikarpur one each, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.