PCB announces domestic season details

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the details of six seniors events which will be played in the domestic season 2021-22.

The season begins at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium with the Cricket Associations T20 from September 15. The season will end at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore with the final of the Pakistan Cup on March 30, 2022.

The other events are National T20, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Cricket Associations Championship and Cricket Associations Challenge. There will be 157 matches from September 15, 2021, to March 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, the PCB has also confirmed umpire and match referee panels for the senior events. The Elite match officials will be involved in the National T20, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and Pakistan Cup, while the match officials in the Supplementary Panel will officiate Cricket Associations T20, Cricket Associations Championship and Cricket Associations Challenge matches.

The Elite Match Referees for the 2021-22 season are Ali Naqvi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Anees, Iqbal Sheikh, Javed Malik and Nadeem Arshad.

The Elite Umpires are Aftab Hussain Gillani, Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Afridi, Ghaffar Kazmi, Imran Jawed, Nasir Hussain Snr, Qaiser Waheed, Rashid Riaz Waqar, Saqib Khan, Shozab Raza, Imtiaz Iqbal, Waleed Yaqub and Zameer Haider.