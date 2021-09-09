Online NMDCAT

 
Thursday September 09, 2021
The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) is conducting the National Medical and Dental Colleges Aptitude Test (NMDCAT) online (August 30-September 30). My classmate faced internet issues throughout the test and when he tried to submit the final answers (210 questions), his screen showed that he had completed only 67 percent of the test. He notified the invigilator, who asked him to reattempt the test, but this time, only 87 percent of the answers were recorded. It took him four tries before the complete test was recorded. Many students also claimed that some questions were out of syllabus.

Many students are also unaware or uncomfortable with the online methodology of the test, especially those from rural areas. The authorities concerned should ensure that all students are treated fairly through the process, and technical issues be resolved.

Pehlaj Kumar

Karoondi

