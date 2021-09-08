Haleem Sheikh blames PPP for people’s miseries in Sindh

SUKKUR: Central vice-president PTI and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Tuesday said the federal government would play its role to resolve the issues being faced by the people of Sindh.

While addressing an anti-drug conference, organised by PTI at Hyderabad Press Club, Haleem Adil Sheikh said the menace of drug abuse has widely spread in Sindh and needed joint efforts of all the stakeholders of the society to save the future generation. He said the enemy of the nation indulges the youth into the addiction of narcotics and it is a part of fifth generation war. He emphasised the federal investigation agency, anti-narcotics force, customs and all other law enforcing agencies to play their due role to destroy all the evil designs against Pakistan and Pakistanis.

Haleem alleged the PPP-led Sindh government of patronising illegal trade of narcotics, gangs of dacoits and land grabbing mafia throughout the province, while the police department was also politicised and not allowed to take action against illegal activities. He said almost fifty percent issues of the common people could be resolved if the black sheep from different government departments would be clutched. He said whenever the federal government would announce to

start any project for public welfare in Sindh, the PPP leadership tried to block it in the name of 18th amendment or provincial autonomy.

Haleem Adil Sheikh urged the PPP to stop using the Sindh card and pondered over the issue with a patriotic approach. Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI would not leave the people of Sindh in the hands of Mafias and committed to resolve all the issues being faced by masses in Sindh. He said the PPP-led Sindh government has ruined the province, AIDS was spreading at an alarming rate, children in Thar were dying, medicines of government hospitals were selling in the market, while roads, schools and other infrastructure was in dilapidated condition.