Navy Day today: Navy emerging as potent naval force in region, says CNS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has said that the Pakistan Navy is unceasingly proving its mettle and emerging as a potent naval force in the region.

In his message on the ‘Navy Day’ today, Amjad Khan Niazi said the 8th September is a glorious reminiscence of the nation’s history celebrated every year to acknowledge the sacrifices, spirit and iconic contributions of our naval heroes who embodied determination, courage and valour during the 1965 War.

“The day reminds us of the heroic deeds and daring achievements of our Ghazis and Shuhadas who fought gallantly with absolute faith in the Allah Almighty. This day marks a golden chapter in our rich naval history and source of inspiration for our future generations,” Admiral Niazi said.

“On the night of September 7 and 8, 1965, a flotilla comprising seven major warships of Pakistan Navy, in a daring operation code-named ‘SOMNATH’, bombarded Indian port of Dwarka. The swift and precise action hit important shore installations including Indian radar station and a radio beacon, directing Indian Air Force Bombers for attacks on Karachi, shattering the Indian pride,” he said. “The Navy Day is also in commemoration of Pakistan Navy’s lone Submarine Ghazi’s historic achievement in 1965 which reigned supreme and remained unchallenged at sea throughout the war and her presence in the vicinity of Indian port kept the Indian ships including their Aircraft Carrier bottled up in a harbour and ineffective to venture into the North Arabian Sea.”

Admiral Amjad Niazi maintained that Pakistan Navy proactively contributing to collaborative maritime security initiatives as a partner of international navies besides its own initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) for a secure maritime milieu in the region and beyond. “Pakistan Navy is alive to its mounting responsibilities and role in the success of CPEC Project ensuring vital and focused security initiatives,” he said. He assured the nation that Pakistan Navy is fully capable and vigilantly guarding the country’s maritime interests. “The Pakistan Navy, besides its core task of maritime defence of the country, is committed to developing the maritime sector and bringing the dividends of the blue economy to the nation.” “As we commemorate the spirit of Navy Day, all ranks of Pakistan Navy reaffirm solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and denounce the blatant and illegal annexation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK),” he said.

The Naval Chief said that Pakistan will continue supporting Kashmiris’ rightful struggle according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and relevant UNSC Resolutions. Today, officers, men and women of the Pakistan Navy renew their resolve and commitment to stand firm in the face of any adversity and defend our beloved motherland, to the last man and the last drop of our blood. “May Allah be our Guide and Protector (Ameen),” the Naval Chief concluded.