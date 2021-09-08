 
Wednesday September 08, 2021
64 cases registered in Lahore over women harassment

Our Correspondent  
Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021
LAHORE: Lahore police registered 64 cases of women harassment during the current year. The state and the police are with the women who are victims of harassment and violence against women, the DIG Operations said, adding that Lahore police were making every possible effort to protect women.

