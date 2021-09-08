Former MP Jamshed Dasti booked over SOPs violations

By News Desk

MULTAN/ISLAMABAD: Multan police booked former lawmaker Jamshed Dasti along with 20 other people for allegedly violating coronavirus safety mandates, as nearly 100 more people died of Covid-linked complications amid the fourth wave.

According to the police, separate cases were registered against Dasti for violating corona standard operating procedures and the Sound Act while staging a public rally on Monday.

Dasti, the chairman of the Awami Raj Party, took out a rally on Defence Day which state media said was attended by a large number of people.

The development came as 98 people died and active Covid cases hit 92,315 after 3,316 more people tested positive in the 24 hours leading to Tuesday. At least 5,478 Covid-infected patients were under treatment in critical condition. The Covid positivity ratio was recorded at 6.33 per cent. The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed. According to the WHO, the ratio has to be under 5 per cent to be considered on the decline. Since the pandemic began, a total of 1,186,234 cases and 26,330 deaths have been recorded.