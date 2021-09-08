Commissioner to take help from PSCA to resolve city issues

LAHORE:The Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Usman Younis has decided to take help from Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) for identification of city problems.
On Tuesday, Commissioner Lahore held a meeting with officials of PSCA and other departments and it was decided that PSCA will provide information about various problems of the city such as presence of garbage, switched off or faulty street lights, wall chalking, banners, encroachments, beggary, missing lane marking, stagnant rain water, pictorial report of broken roads etc.
He said real time information will be provided to the departments concerned which will mobilise field formations. All the departments should visit PSCA and set up the mechanism immediately to resolve the key issues, he directed. Any department including LWMC, can deploy its own focal persons in PSCA office.
When contacted, the Commissioner Office spokesperson said that this was the initiative of Punjab Safe Cities Authority. He said PSCA COO gave a presentation to Commissioner Lahore on which he took this step.
businesses sealed: District administration Lahore on Tuesday sealed 11 businesses for not implementing corona SOPs. Officials said that the sealed businesses included marriage halls, restaurants, transport services, shopping malls and markets. DC Lahore Omar Sher Chattha said that 21 marriage halls, marquees and 63 restaurants and hotels were checked out of which 11 had been sealed.
