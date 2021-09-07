NAB takes exception to Ahsan Iqbal’s allegations

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken strong exception to the remarks of Secretary General PML-N Ahsan Iqbal and rejected all the allegations, leveled by him against the Bureau, while the NAB had filed a reference against PMLN’s leader in the Accountability Court Islamabad on the basis of prevailing evidences.

Reports said earlier, in a press talk outside the Accountability Court Islamabad on Monday, PMLN’s Ahsan Iqbal leveled serious allegations against the NAB, including filing false cases to take revenge from the opposition political parties that had already destroyed the ongoing projects and created hurdles in developments of the country.

The NAB through its rejoinder termed Iqbal’s allegations baseless and fabricated, referring them an attempt to influence the case, as well as part of a malicious propaganda to tarnish the image of the Bureau and the NAB strongly condemned the act.

The NAB has decided to obtain real transcript of Iqbal’s baseless, concocted and fabricated allegations regarding the reference that is sub judice before the honourable court, adding that the law would take its own course in this regard. The press release also stated that the NAB is a national anti-corruption body and has not been facilitating any political party, group or individual but the state.

The Bureau said it had so far recovered Rs822 billion since its inception, while has also recovered Rs535 billion from the corrupt elements during the past three or more years, counting its performance as a record achievement. The NAB spokesman said the NAB would always carry out its duties in accordance with the Constitution and within its legal domain, regardless of any pressure, intimidation or propaganda. He said,

“The NAB advises all people against whom the references being filed in the Accountability Courts were in accordance with the law”. He stated that the detractors instead of making misleading statements about the country’s anti-corruption entity, unwarranted criticism and threats, should better utilise all their energies in defending their references in the honourable courts.