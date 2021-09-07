Court stays construction in Haripur housing society

HARIPUR: A civil court on Monday granted a stay order against construction in two khasra of a private housing society. The court issued notices to the respondents to appear in person on 30 September.

Ilyas Khan Advocate appearing for Malik Muhammad Ashraf and others from Kamalpur village said that his clients owned of 40.1 kanal land in the housing society. He said that one Chaudhry Faisal Saleem was trying to interfere with their property. Civil Judge Sanam Sajjad barred the respondent from carrying out construction at the housing society and granted stay order. The court directed the court bailiff to inspect the land and prepare site sketch and submit it before September 30.