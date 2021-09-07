Gold rates rise Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs100 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs112,400 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price was raised by Rs85 to Rs96,365. In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $4 to $1,824 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,430 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,226. Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs4,000 per tola lower against rates in the Dubai gold market.