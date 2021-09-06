JS Bank joins moot for showcasing Pak start-ups

KARACHI: JS Bank has partnered with PakLaunch for its flagship virtual conference, focusing on showcasing the Pakistani start-up ecosystem as ‘The Next Big Thing’.

The event on September 8 will highlight some of the biggest international VCs along with Pakistan’s success stories and will feature Mamoon Hamid – Partner Kleiner at Perkins, Mudassir Sheikha – Co-Founder & CEO at Careem, Christopher M. Schroeder – Co-Founder at Next Billion Ventures, David Nangle – Managing Director at Vostok Emerging Finance, Muneeb Maayr – Co-Founder at Bykea, Uzair Gadit – Co-Founder at Gaditek, Shoaib Makani – Founder at KeepTruckin, Iffat Zafar – Co-Founder at Sehat Kahani, Usman Gul – Co-Founder & CEO at Airlift, Hamza Jawaid – Co-Founder at Bazaar, Majid Khan – CEO at Cheetay, and Monis Rahman – Co-Founder, Finja.