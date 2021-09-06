Iran praises Pak efforts for Afghan peace

ISLAMABAD: Iran Sunday praised continued efforts of Pakistan for Afghan peace saying it welcomed the concerted efforts to evolve a coordinated strategy in the backdrop of the situation in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Hossein Ameer Abdollahahian made these remarks over phone with his counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

An official statement said both sides said they will continue to consult each other over the evolving situation.

Pakistan and Iran both are apprehensive of Afghan refugees making their way into their countries at a time when thousands of refugees still abide there and have not returned.

Earlier, Pakistan did not comment on remarks of the Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi in a video aired by the Iranian television, who said Iran wanted the war in Afghanistan to end and his country will support a government established by votes and will of the people.

The two foreign ministers meanwhile exchanged views in detail about the latest developments in Afghanistan and also agreed on holding a virtual conference of Afghanistan’s neighbours at the level of representatives in the upcoming days.

In August, Qureshi visited Tehran where he met newly elected Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.

During his trip, Qureshi briefed President Raisi on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and apprised him of Pakistan’s perspective and underlined a coordinated approach.

Shedding light on the way forward, he had said, “It is important for the neighbours of Afghanistan for continued consultations on the way forward as peace in Afghanistan would lead to economic and political benefits for the region.”

Sunday also saw British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeting a short video of his recent visit to Pakistan including visiting the Pak Afghan border at Torkham.

“I have held meetings with key partners in Qatar and Pakistan to support the people of Afghanistan, prevent it from becoming a safe haven for terrorists and respond to the humanitarian situation and safeguard regional stability. We will judge the Taliban by how they will live up to their assurances, by how they meet the undertakings they have made through actions, not just words”, he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Sunday hosted a virtual meeting of Special Representatives/Envoys of neighbours of Afghanistan.

Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq chaired the session. China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participated.

“During the meeting, views were exchanged on the latest situation in Afghanistan. Ambassador Sadiq, welcoming his counterparts, highlighted the importance of evolving a regional approach to address common challenges and to realise the new opportunities arising from a stable Afghanistan”, said the Foreign Office.

He added that a prosperous and peaceful Afghanistan would provide impetus to economic integration, strong people-to-people linkages, enhanced trade, and regional connectivity.

The Special Representatives/Envoys of neighbours of Afghanistan agreed to remain in close contact.

The meeting was part of the foreign minister’s two-day visit to four countries — Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran — to promote a coordinated regional approach to the evolving situation in Afghanistan.