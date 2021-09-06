Speakers pay rich tributes to Geelani

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Senate’s Defence Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said on Sunday that it is never possible to suppress the independence movement by force and the time is not far when Kashmir will be freed from the illegal occupation of India.

“Syed Ali Shah Geelani was the greatest advocate of accession of Kashmir to Pakistan and he always raised this slogan,” he said while addressing condolence reference organised by the Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) and was presided over by its Chairman Senator Rehman Malik on Sunday.

Rich tributes were paid to veteran Hurriyat leader and former chief of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Syed Ali Shah Geelani at a condolence reference. The reference was attended by Senator Sana Jamali, PPP Rawalpindi President Chaudhary Iftekhar Ahmed, senior journalists, and workers of PPP.

While addressing the seminar Mushahid Hussain said that for Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the goal of independence of Kashmir was its accession to Pakistan. He said that Syed Ali Geelani had dedicated his entire life to the right to self-determination and he endured every kind of atrocity in this struggle. He said that when Pakistan tested its atomic bomb in 1998, Syed Ali Gilani publicly celebrated it. He said he was the bravest man and also his family as his niece Asiya Andrabi has been in jail for ten years and his entire family is engaged in the struggle for independence.

Rehman Malik said that Syed Ali Shah Gilani was an icon not only for the freedom fighters of Kashmir but for all the freedom fighters around the world.