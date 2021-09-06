State minister calls on Pervaiz, Moonis

LAHORE:State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi at their residence here on Sunday.

Issues of mutual interests, including political situation in the country were discussed. Ali Muhammad congratulated Ch Pervaiz Elahi on passing the Punjab Compulsory Teaching of the Holy Quran (Amendment) Act 2021 from the Punjab Assembly and Moonis Elahi on assuming the ministry of Water Resources. He invited Moonis Elahi to visit Mohmand Dam in his area and said Moonis Elahi is young and can work diligently on construction and rehabilitation of dams.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi thanked Ali Muhammad and said Moonis Elahi is working day and night in his ministry to create harmony between the federation and the provinces on the issue of water as per the party guidelines.

Moonis Elahi said keeping in view the water shortage in the country, work on construction of new dams is in full swing which will not only meet the water needs of the country but also provide cheap electricity to people.