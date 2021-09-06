26 more die from COVID-19

LAHORE:Around 26 patients died from COVID-19 while 1,738 new cases were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

Of these 26 deaths, eight were reported from District Lahore alone, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths to 12,037 in the province.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Sunday, there were 25,839 active cases of COVID-19 till date across the province while total cases reported from across the province were 401,374 while 363,498 patients have fully recovered so far.

dengue: A dengue eradication drive, initiated by the district administration, is going in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha Sunday visited Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase-2, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements, especially at tyre shops of the area.

He issued warning to shop owners over presence of dengue larvae on their premises. He checked the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. He sought the public cooperation for making better arrangements to prevent dengue. He said that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water. All the departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success.He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.