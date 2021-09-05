Rajpoot Foundation founder dies of Covid-19

MANSEHRA: Dr Ijaz Rabbani Rajpoot who had contested the National Assembly’s elections on Pakistan People’s party’s ticket died of the coronavirus on Saturday.

“Dr Ajaz, who was put on the ventilator after his condition suddenly deteriorated, succumbed to the Covid-19,” Dr Iftakhar Zaidi the younger brother of Dr Ijaz, told reporters here on Saturday.

He said that Dr Ijaz was hospitalised at a private health facility in Islamabad last month after he had tested positive for the Covid-19 where he expired on Saturday.