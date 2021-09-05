International concerns: Taliban leaders reach out to world

By News report

ISLAMABAD/DOHA: The Taliban have started reaching out to the world in an attempt to address the international community’s concerns and held meetings with a number of ambassadors based in Doha, Qatar in the last few days.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the head of the Taliban’s Political Office in Doha, met the envoys of Pakistan, the UK and Germany and discussed matters related to the crisis in the war-torn country, Taliban Spokesman Suhail Shaheen said in a series of tweets Friday.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, leading a delegation, met Pakistan’s Ambassador to Qatar Syed Ahsan Raza Shah and acknowledged diplomatic efforts of Pakistan for the Afghan peace process. He said the peace agreement could not be achieved without diplomatic efforts.

“The current situation in Afghanistan and other important issues were discussed in detail between the Taliban political office’s delegation and the Pakistani Ambassador”, according to the press section of the Pakistan Embassy in Doha.

Later, Syed Ahsan Raza Shah hosted a dinner in the honor of the delegation.

In a meeting with Simon Gass, Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of UK and his delegation in Doha, Suhail Shaheen said humanitarian assistance, political and security topics as well as mutual relations came under discussion.

“The UK delegation reiterated that they had already increased their humanitarian assistance and was ready to cooperate with the IEA in future as well.”

The Taliban delegation, in discussions with German Ambassador to Afghanistan Markus Potzel, sought assistance for rehabilitation of the airport.

They also exchanged views on the ongoing situation of the country and issues related to economic development and humanitarian assistance.

The German delegation, the Taliban spokesperson added, emphasised boosting and continuing their humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Earlier, Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Director Taliban Political Office, also held a phone conversation with Wu Jianghao, Deputy Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China.

“The Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister said they would maintain their embassy in Kabul”, adding, “Our relations would beef up as compared to the past”.

Afghanistan can play an important role in the security and development of the region and China will also continue and increase its humanitarian assistance, especially for the treatment of COVID-19,” Suhail Shaheen stated.