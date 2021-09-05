Trade politics gains: Extra importance in current economic scenario

FAISALABAD: Former President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Muhammad Adrees Saturday said trade politics has gained extra importance in current economic scenario and we must encourage and guide young entrepreneurs to play their proactive role in this field in addition to focusing on their own businesses.

Addressing a farewell dinner hosted by Kashif Zia, a retiring executive member of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), Adrees appreciated the learning capabilities of Kashif Zia which will not only harness his leadership qualities but also make him a true business leader in the coming years. He also lauded the unprecedented services rendered by Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, President FCCI.

Adrees said Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed lead the business community of Faisalabad and resolved their critical issues with his inherent leadership qualities, prudence and business acumen. He said additional responsibility of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) was also entrusted to him and he fulfilled his obligations with honesty, hard work, dedication and a sense of responsibility.

He termed FIEDMC as a national asset where the latest and state-of-the-art industrial units are being established. He said cheapest developed land is being doled out to the industrialists and start-ups to immediately launch their projects.

Adrees lamented that due to administrative mismanagement, Government has to change the FIEDMC BOD and hoped that new BOD will make concerted efforts for the accelerated colonization of this mega industrial estate. He said we are duty bound to perform and give required results to the Government as and when a responsibility is given to a businessman. He appreciated the team work of FCCI and in this connection particularly thanked Chaudhry Talat Mahmood Senior Vice President FCCI and Vice President Ayub Aslam Manj for the smooth sailing of this elected trade body.

He also paid tribute to Haji Salamat Ali of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) as he always sided with FCCI in protecting the collective interests of the business community.

Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, President FCCI was sanguine of the leadership of FCCI, PHMA and other trade bodies who collaborated with FCCI and played a key role in resolving the issues faced by the business community.

He also appreciated the vision of Mian Muhammad Adrees and Mian Javed Iqbal and said that they are true mentors as they are creating new leaders.

Haji Salamat Ali and Farrukh Iqbal of PHMA appreciated the collective efforts of the business community from the platform of FCCI.

Earlier, Kashif Zia welcomed the guests and said that he is thankful to his seniors who are continuously guiding him to understand the intricacies of trade politics. Chaudhry Talat Mahmood SVP also addressed the meeting while Haji Salamat Ali and Farrukh Iqbal presented PHMA shields to Mian Muhammad Adrees, Mian Javed Iqbal, President FCCI Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed,SVP Chaudhry Talat Mahmood and Vice President Ayub Aslam Manj.