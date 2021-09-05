Rescue-15 officer promoted

Islamabad : Islamabad police has promoted Line Officer Rescue-15 Sub-Inspector Arshad Mahmood to the rank of Inspector.

A ceremony was held at the Rescue-15 in which Inspector-General Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kousar pinned the batches of Inspector to the promoted officer. SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Additional SP Islamabad Farhat Abbas Kazmi were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the IG congratulated Inspector Arshad Mahmood and expressed his well wishes for the promoted officer. He said that Mahmood is an efficient and honest officer and performed duty diligently. Mahmood was appointed constable in the department in 1985 and performed duties at ITP, Special Branch, Operations Division and CIA.