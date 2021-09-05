Medical institutions to remain closed

LAHORE : All the public and private Medical Universities/Colleges, Dental Colleges, Nursing Schools/Colleges, Paramedical/Allied Health Sciences Schools/Colleges in 15 districts shall remain closed from 4th September to 12th September, 2021.

In compliance of decision of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) issued instructions for immediate compliance by all concerned in 15 districts including Rawalpindi,

Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwall, Bhakkar, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rahimyar Khan.

The staff and faculty of these institutions involved in clinical duties/ medical cover shall remain on duty. The decision to relieve faculty and/or other staff, not involved in clinical duties, may be taken by the concerned Vice Chancellor/Principal.

No sports/cultural/other event should be held in the public and private Medical Colleges, Dental Colleges, Nursing Schools/Colleges, Paramedical/Allied Health Sciences Schools/Colleges till further orders.

The concerned Vice Chancellors/Principals shall ensure COVID 19 vaccination of all the teaching/non-teaching staff and students of medical and dental colleges. Institutions in remaining districts shall follow staggered attendance schedule.

The Vice Chancellor, University of Health Sciences, Lahore shall ensure implementation of these instructions by all the affiliated private sector Medical and Dental Colleges in Punjab.