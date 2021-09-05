Three migrants die in boat capsize off French Guiana

CAYENNE: At least three people have died after a boat capsized off French Guiana carrying about 20 migrants travelling from Brazil to an illegal gold-mining site, local authorities said.

The small wooden boat sank on August 28, but the incident was not reported until a survivor was spotted by a pleasure boat on Tuesday desperately clinging to a buoy in the Kourou channel in the French South American territory.

The Brazilian woman told rescuers she had been on a boat that had capsized after leaving the Brazilian town of Oiapoque, on the river border with French Guiana.