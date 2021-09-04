Sania opens Ehsaas 8171 web portal

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar on Friday announced the opening of Ehsaas 8171 web portal. She was speaking at a press conference at the DC Office in the Battagram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a news release. Dr Sania said the Ehsaas survey in the country was 99.5% completed and enrollment of new Ehsaas beneficiaries based on the survey had commenced. For this reason, Ehsaas has launched the web portal so that people can check their status and collect cash, if eligible.

Speaking about the newly-opened Ehsaas portal, she said: “In the interest of transparency, the final eligibility results of Ehsaas survey have been announced on the portal after determining eligibility through data analytics and rule-based procedures. Households who have been registered through survey can now easily check their eligibility status under Ehsaas Kafaalat and Ehsaas Emergency Cash-II by entering their survey token or Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number on the portal. If eligible, they can collect their cash from the nearest Ehsaas payment centres.”

Households are rejected or included in the Ehsaas cash transfers based on the information collected in the survey. Ehsaas registration desks have been opened at the Tehsil level nationwide to facilitate households who could not participate in the survey for some reasons. They can self-register themselves by contacting the Ehsaas registration desks. This year, 12 million deserving households are being paid Ehsaas cash grants on the basis of Ehsaas survey.

Dr Sania also visited a payment campsite in the Chappalgram area of Battagram to witness Ehsaas cash disbursements being made to eligible Ehsaas beneficiaries. She met beneficiaries who were withdrawing Ehsaas cash with eligibility letters in their hands and 8171 messages on cell phones. She guided them about the Ehsaas benefits for eligible families, particularly entitlement of their school/college going children aged 4-22 under Ehsaas Education Stipends.