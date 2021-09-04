Worker killed in Haripur factory ‘mishap’

HARIPUR: A worker of a cement manufacturing unit was killed and another sustained injuries when the part of a heavy-duty fan of the production line fell on them in Farooqia area of Haripur, police and factory sources said on Friday.

The sources said that the maintenance of an abandoned production line of Bestway Cement Factory was underway when the shaft of the fan, fitted to the end of the production line, got detached and fell on the workers. As a result, two workers were injured.

One of them, identified as Qamar Zaman, a maintenance inspector, succumbed to head injuries before shifting to hospital and the other, Ahmed Gu, was hospitalised where his condition was reportedly out of danger. When contacted, Deputy Director Labour Hazara division Faizullah Khan confirmed the report saying that it was an accident and the legal heirs of deceased Qamar Zaman had refused to hold the factory management responsible for the incident.

However, he said that he had ordered an inquiry for finding the truth whether it was negligence on the part of factory management or a mere accident. Meanwhile, Tahir Amin, district president PTI's labour wing, held the management of Bestway cement factory responsible for the death of the worker. He also accused the factory management of being a violator of labour laws and occupational health and safety of the worker and demanded legal action.