Faisal Rasul appointed vice chief of naval staff

ISLAMABAD: Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi has been appointed as the vice chief of the naval staff (VCNS).

He was commissioned in operations branch of Pakistan Navy in 1986 and he got wide ranging command and staff appointments during his career. His major command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS TARIQ, Director Pakistan Navy Tactical School, Flag Officer Sea Training, Commander Coast and Commander Karachi.

His major staff appointments include Director Staff at Pakistan Navy War College, Director Naval Warfare and Operational Plans at Naval Headquarters, Fleet Operation Officer, Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Liaison Officer US CENTCOM USA and Naval Secretary.

Lately, he has been appointed as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) and Chief of Staff at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The admiral has also performed duties as Additional Secretary-III in Ministry of Defence.

Faisal Rasul is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad, Royal College of Defence Studies UK and Naval Command and Staff College Philippines. He also holds Master’s Degree in International Security and Strategic Studies from the United Kingdom. In recognition of his services, the admiral has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).