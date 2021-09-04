Sino-Pak trust motivates agri varsities cooperation

ISLAMABAD: “China’s friendship with Pakistan and its openness towards Pakistan are very critical when we choose foreign universities to cooperate with.

In some western universities they don’t allow Pakistani students to study certain subjects.

But the strong trust between China and Pakistan allows Pakistani students to get the knowledge of particular subjects of Pakistan’s national needs,” said Prof. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, in a interview with China Economic Net.

He referred to recently established Intercropping Center and China-Pakistan agricultural cooperation.

The first-ever intercropping center jointly established by Sichuan Agricultural University and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 11, hailed as a milestone in agricultural cooperation between the two countries’ universities.

Intercropping, making the most of the light, can harvest more than one crop in the same land, which is applicable for Pakistan with decreasing farmland but blessed with abundant sunlight.

“We could contribute to the growth of the agriculture sector and help ensure the food security of Pakistan by learning from the Chinese experience,” Prof. Athar Mahboob said.

“The Prime Minister was very happy to see that the scientists in Pakistan are working on solving the real problems and needs faced by the country with the help from our Chinese brothers.

He said the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is like a role model for other Pakistani universities and full support in every way from the government was committed,” Prof. Athar Mahboob recalled Imran Khan’s words, which is definitely encouraging for the university leader who included enhancing cooperation with China in the university’s development plan in the next few years.

On August 11, Muhammad Ali Raza, Sichuan Agricultural University post-doc who demonstrates maize-soybean strip intercropping technology in Pakistan, represents the technology to PM Imran Khan. [Photo provided by Muhammad Ali Raza]

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is an old general public university with 14 domains of knowledge including law, management, computing, engineering, etc. Approaching the 100th year after founding, it took the step to establish ties with Chinese universities.

“Everyone recognizes in the world that China has made a lot of efforts to reach the top level. Even though the world top 100 universities are still dominated by American and European universities, Chinese universities are getting very close to breaking that barrier.

Moreover, some of the research that is happening in Chinese universities is even more advanced. We believe with the pace that China is moving, maybe in 10 years, China may overtake many of the best universities in the world, and we want to be able to benefit from this positive development that China has had and to be part of it. We believe it’s a win-win situation for both countries,” Prof. Athar Mahboob highlighted.