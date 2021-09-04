‘Ashra-e-Beemar-e-Karbala’ observed

Islamabad : Concluding ceremony of ‘Majlis of Ashra e Beemar e Karbala’ (A.S) held in connection with the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Imam Ali Zain ul Abideen (R.A) on Friday, says a press release.

After the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S), Imam e Sajjad bore the torture and oppression with patience, forbearance, and firmness that will always be a beacon of light for the oppressed world.

On this occasion the Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi announced to commemorate ‘Ashra e Shaeeda e Zindan’ in connection with the martyrdom anniversary of the young prisoner of Karbala Syeda Sakina bint-al-Hussain (A.S) from 27th Muharram to 6 Safar al Muzaffar.

Agha Moosavi noted that among the heirs of the holy Prophet (peace be upon him) is Hazrat Ali ibn al Hussain (A.S) who is renowned with the titles of Syed al Saajideen, Zain ul Abideen.

Agha Moosavi said that the 57 years of Imam Ali Zain ul Abideen’s life were spent facing torture and imprisonment while he also carried the load of religious responsibilities. Being the great heir of the martyrs of Karbala, Imam Ali Zain ul Abideen (A.S) considered it obligatory to protect the inheritance of Shuhada e Karbala. He said that Imam Zain ul Abideen fully protected the greatest sacrifice referred to as ‘Zibh-e-Azeem’.